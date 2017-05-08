Golden Tajik Usarov ready to make move

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

Bantamweight Sahib “The Golden Tajik” Usarov (22-0, 8 KOs) is probably one of boxing’s best-kept secrets even, though he is unbeaten and holds a victory over the present WBA world champion Zanat Zhakiyanov. Usarov hails from the former Soviet Republic of Tajikistan and is determined to become his country’s first world champion.

Sahib turned pro in 2006 but had to stop boxing for almost 3 years, between 2013 and 2016 because of promotional problems. Now, at age 33, Usarov has won three fights in five months since returning to the ring and is determined to make up for the lost time.

“I give myself a year to become a world champion,” says the diminutive (5’4″) southpaw.

Usarov turned pro in 2006 after a scintillating amateur career (103-12), winning two Russian Armed Forces titles, the Asia cup, four Moscow Cups among his numerous titles.

As a pro, based in Moscow, Sahib has conquered all his opposition, losing very few rounds in the process. Among his wins was a unanimous 8 round decision over Zhakiyanov (10-4-2008), handing the future world champion his only defeat.

Usarov did fight once in the USA, scoring a shutout decision victory over Cuban Olympic Champion Yan Barthelemy in Albany, New York (2-4-2012), winning the WBO Intercontinental title.

Asked what makes Usarov a special boxer, his manager Yuri Fedorov says “I would describe Sahib as a master technician – he has speed, great tactical sense, superb defense, accurate punching. He has lost very few rounds in his career.”

Summing up his plans for the immediate future, Fedorov is looking to get Usarov in the rankings and have him rise to contender status as soon as possible.

And what about fighting in the USA? Says Usarov, “I would love to. I have great memories of the one bout I had there.”

Manager Fedorov likes to mention a telling anecdote about Sahib as he was training in his gym in Moscow and an elderly onlooker yelled out “Son, so much effort, you’ve been at this for 10 years, you don’t have an apartment, you don’t have a car. What’s the purpose?”

To this Usarov calmly answered back, “I am the Golden Tajik, Sahib Usarov. I’m going to be the future world champion. That is the purpose.”