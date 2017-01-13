Golovkin Focused on Jacobs

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Photo: Tom Hogan, K2 Promotions

The Big Drama Show returns to the Big Apple as WBC, WBA “super” and IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan will take on WBA “regular” middleweight champion Danny Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, March 18 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden live on HBO PPV. We caught up with “GGG” as he talked about his upcoming showdown with Jacobs.

“It’s an interesting fight. I am excited I think this is a very big fight because Danny is an amazing fighter and Danny wants this fight,” Gennady Golovkin told Fightnews.com “This is my fifth time fighting at Madison Square Garden it’s the Mecca of Boxing,” Golovkin added.

“This is like a homecoming for Gennady because we really built Gennady’s career in New York at Madison Square Garden. It works well with Daniel having his following and being from Brooklyn,” K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler told Fightnews.com

Golovkin has officially begun his training camp in the Southern California high altitude mountains at the Summit in Big Bear, California with his trainer Abel Sanchez as he prepares for Jacobs.

“We started training already and it is tough so far,” Golovkin said with a smirk.

“We started the 1st and camp is going good,” Golovkins trainer Abel Sanchez told Fightnews.com “We have a lot of respect for him. Now he has a guy in front of him that can punch,” Sanchez added.

Coming off a TKO over IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook, Golovkin traveled to London as he disposed of Brook in his home country. Prior to the Brook fight he scored a one-sided knockout over Dominic Wade at the Forum in Los Angeles. Now he looks to take on the “Miracle Man” in what is his biggest fight to date.

“It was like a street fight. After the first round I knew it was finished,” Golovkin on his last fight.

Last year was a slow year for Golovkin with only two fights. After failing to land a mega fight with Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and other fights late in the year with WBO champion Billy Joe Sanders, Chris Eubank Jr., and a December fight with Jacobs it was beginning to materialize but was not finalized. Golovkin shared his thoughts in what was somewhat of a frustrating 2016.

“Hopefully I fight three times this year. There are big plans for 2017,” Golovkin hopes “I lost interest last year. There was too much talk last year Canelo, Golden Boy, Chavez, Froch, Sanders, it was crazy,” Golovkin explained.

With many boxing fans and the public calling for a showdown with Canelo, the Kazakh superstar is close to landing that fight but first he must get passed Jacobs as Golovkin and his team, aren’t overlooking the Brooklyn native.

“Canelo is the future. Right now I am focused on Jacobs,” Golovkin said.

Jacobs scored a seventh round knockout in his last fight over Sergio Mora in a fall rematch. Prior to that fight he scored an impressive first round knockout over former world champion and previously undefeated Peter Quillin in the Battle of Brooklyn. He won the vacant WBA “World” middleweight title in 2014 with a TKO of Jarrod Fletcher at the Barclay Center in his hometown of Brooklyn. His only loss came at the hands of former world champion Dmitry Pirog of Russia for the vacant WBO title back in 2010.

“I know I have a good opponent Jacobs is a champion, he is a true middleweight. Jacobs is a big guy and he had a lot of amateur experience, his speed and power is very serious,” Golovkin said about Jacobs.

“His only loss it was a good experience for him. He fought a Russian guy Pirog but now he is much better he knocked out Peter Quillin,” Golovkin added

“Jacobs has made himself the best fighter there is available. Jacobs is an actual technician,” Sanchez on Jacobs.

Nonetheless this will be the best fighter Golovkin has faced as most experts and insiders agree and could possibly topple Golovkin’s plans for 2017.

“This is my biggest fight and he is my toughest opponent,” said

“He is the most gifted fighter and athletic fighter that Gennady has fought,” Sanchez stated “It’s going to be the toughest test for Gennady,” Sanchez added.

Golovkin vs. Jacobs Middleweight Madness will be a 12 round championship unification bout as the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles will be on the line in a winner take all middleweight battle.

“Everyone wants a big KO. I like Big Drama Show. This is boxing,” Golovkin concluded

“The difference in this fight my guy is a better fighter,” Sanchez said.

