Golovkin, Jacobs LA Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

WBC, WBA “super” and IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan and WBA “regular” middleweight champion Danny Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York continued their press conference tour Wednesday afternoon at the Conga Room at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. Golovkin and Jacobs square off Saturday, March 18 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden live on HBO PPV.

Opening up the press conference was K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler.

“This is the fight to see who the best middleweight in the world. It’s a great matchup,” Loeffler said. “March 18 there will be fireworks,” Loeffler promised.

“GGG” talked about his upcoming showdown with Jacobs.

“Daniel is my favorite fighter. I am very excited for this fight. I respect Daniel and his team,” Golovkin said. “It’s important to see who is number one,” Golovkin added.

Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez spoke about the matchup.

“We are looking forward to fighting Sam and Al’s project. Danny is the regular champion and Gennady is the super champion. One will come out champion, see you all March 18,” Sanchez said.

Daniel Jacobs talked about his opportunity against Golovkin

“This has the material to be the best fight in a longtime. What we bring, it’s a cant miss fight. 2 guys in their prime that can punch,” Jacobs said. “Come March 18 I m sure it will be an entertaining fight. You will see the best Danny Jacobs,” Jacobs promised

Jacobs’s trainer Andre Rozier

“This fight is about two warriors. Give these two guys credit. These guys are putting it all on the line. Gennady thank you, Abel we will have fun,” Rozier said. “This fight will be the fight that puts Daniel in the position he wants to be in. On March 18, we look forward to a great show,”

Golovkin vs. Jacobs will be a 12 round championship unification bout as the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles will be on the line.

“This is an interesting fight I am excited. This is my fifth time fighting at Madison Square Garden it’s the Mecca of Boxing. I know Jacobs is a champion, he is a true middleweight. Jacobs is a big guy and he had a lot of amateur experience, his speed and power is very serious,” Golovkin told Fightnews.com

“Everyone wants a big KO. I like Big Drama Show. This is boxing,” Golovkin added.

“We have a lot of respect for him. Now he has a guy in front of him that can punch. We started the 1st and camp is going good,” Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez told Fightnews.com “I think both will get hit but GGG stops him in 8. The difference is my guy is the better fighter,” Sanchez added.

“Golovkin has been in my radar for two years now. I knew this opportunity would come. I wanted this fight he was always on my radar. I am excited this is my first opportunity to show my skills. I believe I have everything to win and I am looking forward to making it happen,” Daniel Jacobs told Fightnews.com

“He is a good fighter with extreme power, I am an athletic kind of guy with a lot of skill and power, a boxer puncher I have a lot of physical advantage. There’s nothing about Gennady that scares me. This is boxing and may the best man win,” Jacobs added.

“Danny has nothing to fear. He has speed and sharp punching power. The power you don’t see, he is mobile and elusive. When he fights, he fights and that will be the difference,” Jacobs trainer Andre Rozier told Fightnews.com

