Golovkin, Jacobs meet at NBA game

Unified middleweight world champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO) Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) and WBA middleweight beltholder and mandatory challenger Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-1, 29 KO’s) met at center court during the New York Knicks/New Orleans Pelicans NBA game Monday night at Madison Square Garden. They were introduced to the packed house by Hall of Fame ring announcer Michael Buffer.

Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs
Photo: Rebecca Taylor, Dave Saffran—MSG Photos

They will meet again tomorrow at the kickoff press conference to formally announce their PPV showdown at MSG on March 18.










