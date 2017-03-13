Golovkin, Jacobs quick quotes

Boxing News

By Matt Richardson

Photos: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/K2Promotions

GGG: It’s a very interesting situation. He’s a resident of Brooklyn but I’m a resident of Manhattan. Madison (Square Garden) is my home.

Speaking on the Kell Brook fight: Every fight is different. With Daniel it’s a more serious fight. I know his power. With Kell, after the first round, I knew his power, too.

DJ: I have lived for this moment. More than half of my life for this one moment. I’m excited about this match-up. I’m a fan of the sport, the best versus the best. So for me to be a part of that is just part of my legacy.

Abel Sanchez said that they trainined for eight weeks with week nine being light training this week. They sparred 75 rounds, which he said is normal for camp. Sanchez: “It’s not a camp to lose weight.”