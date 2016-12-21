Boxing News

Golovkin-Jacobs Ticket Alert

As reported eariler, Madison Square Garden will host the clash between unified WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) as he defends his titles against WBA regular champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) on March 18. The fight will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View.

Presented by K2 Promotions, Golovkin-Jacobs tickets are priced at $1000, $600, $400, $300, $200 and $100, will go on sale Christmas Eve, this Saturday, December 24th at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.thegarden.com.

Gennady Golovkin: I look forward to another ‘Big Drama Show’ in New York City.

Daniel Jacobs: On March 18th I’m bringing all the belts back to Brooklyn with me.










