Golovkin LA Media Day Workout

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

WBC, WBA “super” and IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan held a Los Angeles media workout on Tuesday afternoon at the Wild Card West Boxing Gym in Santa Monica, California. Golovkin will take on WBA “regular” middleweight champion Danny Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York in the HBO pay per view main event.

“I am very excited. This is a big fight, New York, Madison Square Garden, Daniel is from Brooklyn. It’s a huge fight for us, very serious,” Gennady Golovkin told Fightnews.com.

“GGG” along with his trainer Abel Sanchez and K2 Managing Director Tom Loeffler spoke to media.

“We are very excited about this fight. These are clearly the two best middleweights in the world against each other. This is a true definition of the best fighting the best. Gennady says this a challenge in which he gets motivated for,” Tom Loeffler said. “This is really a homecoming for him in New York,”

“I am excited for Daniel. He has good boxing style, power and a lot of boxing I.Q.” Golovkin said. “He is a true champion. I want to thank my team for my preparation. This is my job and it has been great.”

Abel Sanchez, Golovkin’s trainer stated, “We have been in camp for 7 weeks and we have 2 more weeks and we should be on schedule for the fight.

“Last week was our first week of sparring. He had some great sparring with David Benavidez. We also had KeAndre Leathewood, John Jackson all have been giving Gennady great sparring,” Sanchez said.

Golovkin vs. Jacobs will be a scheduled 12 round championship unification bout.

“We are ready,” Golovkin concluded.

“If he is successful on March 18th it will open a lot of doors for him,” Tom Loeffler said.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla