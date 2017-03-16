Boxing News

Golovkin’s response to fighting McGregor: I’m a true boxer, not a showman

By Przemek Garczarczyk

World middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin’s very firm response when I asked him if he would fight MMA star Conor McGregor.

You would fight him, no problem?

Gennady Golovkin: “I have problem. No kids. No animals. No women. Only boxing, because I’m a boxer. True boxer. I’m not a showman. I respect my sport. I’m a very serious guy. Seriously, you want to watch true fight? Please, you are welcome Saturday night. Not sideshow. Not funny show. Old school.”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.