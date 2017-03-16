Golovkin’s response to fighting McGregor: I’m a true boxer, not a showman

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

World middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin’s very firm response when I asked him if he would fight MMA star Conor McGregor.

You would fight him, no problem?

Gennady Golovkin: “I have problem. No kids. No animals. No women. Only boxing, because I’m a boxer. True boxer. I’m not a showman. I respect my sport. I’m a very serious guy. Seriously, you want to watch true fight? Please, you are welcome Saturday night. Not sideshow. Not funny show. Old school.”