Gonzalez KOs Contreras, takes aim at world title

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Big-punching three division world champion Jhonny González once again showed his power on Saturday night before 9,000 and a national TV audience at the Gimnasio Josué Neri Santos in Ciudad Júarez.

Gonzalez (63-10, 53 KOs) crushed Francisco “Dominican Boy” Contreras (30-6, 23 KOs), sending him to the canvas three times in the third round of a bout for the WBC interim Latino super featherweight title. Time was 2:41.

Jhonny is now waiting on what might happen between WBC 130lb world champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt and Takashi Miura. “We had to show that we are ready for a world title,” he said. “Whoever wins we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”