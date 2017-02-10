Granados eyes upset of Broner

Boxing News

Adrian Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) will be in his biggest fight as a pro when he takes on former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (32-2, 25 KOs) on February 18th. The fight will take place at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Broner will be 1) fighting at home and 2) enter the fight as the heavy favorite. Neither of these facts worry Granados or his management.

“Anybody can work with a fighter when he is winning. My first involvement with Adrian was for his narrow decision loss to Brad Solomon in 2015. We expressed to him following the fight that we were impressed by his performance. Him not getting the decision was irrelevant to us. It’s all about the journey for us. He’s in a very tough fight with Broner, but Granados is the type of fighter who rises to the occasion in the big fights as he showed vs. Amir Imam,” said Andrew Zak of Journeyman Management.

How has your training camp been for this fight?

I am in excellent condition. I have had two training sessions per day. One in the morning and one in the evening. I am ready to go.

Are you still working your full time job?

Not anymore. I am a full time boxer now. Much respect and thanks to Andrew Zak and his Journeyman Managment team. They saw a lot of potential in me in my disputed loss to Brad Solomon on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Pacquaio. Thanks to them, I can fully concentrate on boxing now. I have worked a full time job and trained for a long time. I have a full appreciation for what they are doing for me.

How have you kept yourself mentally focused following your upset of unbeaten Amir Imam over a year ago?

It looked like I was going to get a few different major fights after beating Imam. Things just did not materialize but thank God that I now am getting a much bigger opportunity and fighting Broner. I give Broner a lot of respect. He has been very respectful to me throughout this promotion. He also was willing to fight me when others declined.

How have you been handling so much media attention due to the magnitude of this fight and who you are fighting?

It was a bit overwhelming in the beginning when the fight was officially announced. I have gotten used to it now and I definitely feel I belong in a big fight like this.

Do you feel that you will have to tighten up your defense in order to deal with the power and speed of Broner?

Honestly I am not really focusing on what Broner is going to be doing but more so on what I need to do. People underestimate my defense and honestly my offensive skills, as well. It’s forgotten by some that I was a very talented amateur also. I will put my skills on full display February 18th.

Does your strategy change fighting Broner in his hometown?

Not at all. I am going to try several things until I find that combination that is successful. There are going to be a lot of fans of mine at this fight as well. 4 hours from Chicago is nothing. I will have my support there for sure.

What would a win over Broner do for your career?

It would not only be career changing but also life changing. It is seriously that big of a victory. I’m not saying it is going to be easy, but I can tell you that I am coming to win.