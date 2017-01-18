Green confident of victory over Mundine on February 3

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA light heavyweight champion Danny “Green Machine” Green (35-5, 28 KOs) is confident his power will be too much for former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine (47-7, 27 KOs) when they clash on February 3 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia.

“Choc is a fierce competitor, a gifted athlete,” Green told The Courier-Mail, “but it’s a simple physiological fact that the damage that has been done to Choc in his last three fights (losses to Joshua Clottey and Charles Hatley and a narrow win over Sergey Rabchenko) – he can’t take that back.

“Before the bell goes Choc might be thinking he’s still got too much speed for me and that’s well and good but he can’t forget the fact that when I land a hammer in his face – which I will again and again – his speed won’t compensate.

“He can’t withstand punishment like he could in 2006.

“I’m a very powerful fighter at 83kg (183 lbs)”

Anthony Mundine defeated a weight drained Danny Green over twelve rounds in 2006 in a super middleweight bout. The weight limit for there February 3 bout is 183 pounds.