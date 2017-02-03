Boxing News

Green gets revenge and defeats Mundine

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In a cruiserweight grudge match between former world champions, Danny “The Green Machine” Green (36-5, 28 KOs) scored a controversial ten round majority decision over Anthony “The Man” Mundine (47-8, 27 KOs) on Friday night at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. Mundine staggered the much larger Green badly in round one with a cheap shot on the break and was deducted a point. Green had some good middle rounds, but was deducted a point in round eight. Mundine finished stronger. Scores were 94-94 and 96-94, 98-90 for Green, who avenged a 2006 loss against Mundine.










