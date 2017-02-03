Green-Mundine Result Under Fire

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In what was widely considered a controversial verdict, Danny Green took a majority nod over Anthony Mundine on Friday night in Adelaide, Australia. American judges Steve Morrow and Hubert Minn had Green ahead 96-94 and 98-90, while Australian judge Tom Ferrauto saw it 94-94. The Aussie broadcast team was highly critical of the result.

Broadcaster Barry Michael: “I had ‘Choc’ winning quite comfortably, to be honest … I don’t see the decision as correct. I’m sorry.”

Broadcaster Paul Kent: “Anthony Mundine won that fight, let’s be clear about that … Mundine knows he won the fight.”

Social media also erupted with outrage at the result. With the series tied 1-1 and pulling in record crowds, there may be only one way to settle this. Are you ready for Green-Mundine 3?