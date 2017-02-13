Boxing News

Green, Mundine make $3 million each

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The recent clash between Australian stars Danny Green and Anthony Mundine was a big success with both fighters securing some $3 million USD each. The Sunday Telegraph newspaper gave a financial breakdown of the revenues. The fight grossed about $11.6 million with $6.1 million from Foxtel’s pay-per-view telecast, $2.3 million from the pubs and clubs that showed the fight and more than $3 million in ticket sales. The fight attracted 26,964.

Mundine’s windfall is good news for heavyweight boxer and rugby star Sonny Bill Williams, who reportedly loaned Mundine $380,000 before the fight to pay for an urgent family emergency.










