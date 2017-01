Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Anthony Mundine vs. Danny Green ticket sales at this time have eclipsed 20,000 I have been informed. Friday night’s bout should break the 2006 record of 30,000.

The controversial Mundine has stated he will not be standing for or acknowledging the Australian national anthem. Word is “The Man” hasn’t looked good in sparring. Green is a solid 2.5 to 1 favorite.