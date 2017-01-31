Green: It’s Mundine’s choice not to stand for national anthem

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian cruiserweight champion Danny Green said on social media that it is Anthony Mundine’s choice not to stand for the national anthem before their Australian title bout on Friday at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia, but he does despise division in the Australian communities. Mundine responded by saying it is a racist anthem and disrespectful to the aboriginal people.

“Big fight this Friday in Australia. Lots of talk in the public and the media about division because Mundine is indigenous and I am a white fella with Irish roots,” Green posted on social media. “Mundine won’t stand for the anthem before the fight and that is totally his choice. Doesn’t affect me. He is allowed his choices and his opinion.

“One thing I do however despise, is people trying to cause division in our communities,” Green continued. “I only give a shit about people being good to people. I have been raised to acknowledge and respect the original land owners. Always have and always will.”

Indigenous singing superstar Jessica Mauboy is poised to sing the national anthem at Friday’s fight at Adelaide Oval, but Mundine bizarrely said this was only “because she is black.”

“It’s a racist anthem and doesn’t represent our people,” Mundine told News Limited. “It’s disrespectful to our people. And this is close to my heart.”

The Green v Mundine Australian title bout will be officiated by overseas judges and referee which is a first in Australian boxing histor’y