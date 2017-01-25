Green: I punch harder than Mundine

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA light heavyweight champion Danny “The Green Machine” Green (35-5, 28 KOs) has told the Courier Mail that he has the power and durability to defeat former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony “The Man” Mundine (47-7, 27 KOs) on February 3 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia. “Stopping Choc (Mundine) inside the distance would be very satisfying but I’m not buying into the fact that I’m a heavy favorite,” Green said. “I have a great respect for all my opponents especially against a man who has already beaten me. He is a fierce competitor and a world class fighter. It’s not going to be an easy contest but I’m the better fighter. I’ve beaten better fighters than him, I’m tougher than him and I’ve got a better chin. I’m stronger and I punch harder.”

Mundine won a clear twelve round decision over Green in 2006 that had a live gate of over 30,000 fight fans, including heavyweight boxing great Joe Frazier, in attendance. That bout was at 168 pounds but on February 3 the weight limit will be 183 pounds. Mundine has been boxing at 154 pounds in recent years but has built up and is expected to weigh 175 pounds for the Australian cruiserweight bout that will be officiated by overseas officials.