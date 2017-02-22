Greer-Smith on Shobox March 10th

Boxing News

Prospects Joshua Greer (11-1-1, 4 KOs) and James Smith (11-0, 6 KOs) will square off in an intriguing matchup March 4th. ShoBox: The New Generation will televise the bout, live on SHOWTIME. The contest is scheduled for 8 rounds at contracted weight of 118 pounds. This will be the biggest stage that either has been on thus far in their careers. Greer’s management feel their guy will shine bright under the big lights.

“Joshua may not have a lot of pro fights but he has fought extremely tough competition. He has taken on unbeaten prospects, more experienced veterans, and guys who could flat out fight. He is more than ready for this huge opportunity provided by showtime.” said Journeyman Management CEO Andrew Zak.