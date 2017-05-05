Groves-Chudinov added to Brook-Spence card

Boxing News

George Groves will challenge Fedor Chudinov for the vacant WBA World Super-Middleweight title at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on May 27 as chief support for the IBF World Welterweight title clash between Kell Brook and Errol Spence.

Groves is gunning to land a World strap in his fourth attempt following two KO losses to Carl Froch in England and a split decision loss to Badou Jack in Las Vegas. Chudinov previously won the WBA belt in May 2015 with a win over Felix Sturm, but lost it controversially in an immediate rematch with Sturm, who then failed a post-fight drug test.