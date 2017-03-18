Guy, Bourland prevail in Sacramento

Boxing News

By Jim Jenkins, courtesy Sacramento Bee

Area light heavyweights Mike Guy and Ryan Bourland breezed to victory Friday night in featured bouts on Sacramento’s boxing card at the Double Tree Hotel. Guy (9-2-1), at 167 giving up eight pounds to his foe from Mexico, wore down Gilberto Rojas (7-5) without a knockdown and won by a TKO at 2:04 of the third round. Bourland (12-1) then took a six-round unanimous decision by scores of 60-54, 60-54 and 58-56 over Alfredo Contreras (13-20-2) of Mexico.

In prelims, it was Luis Luzarrago by TKO-3 over Phil Percy, junior-welterweights; Marcos Delgato by TKO-2 over Jerhed Fenderson, cruisers; and Ignacio Zambrano by majority decision-4 over Dyron Dorsey, heavyweights.