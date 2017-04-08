Gvozdyk destroys Gonzalez

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

In the co-feature, undefeated Ukrainian light heavyweight Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk retained his NABF Light Heavyweight title and won the vacant NABO version of the title with a crushing third-round TKO of Yuniesky “The Monster” Gonzalez of Miami, FL.

After a strong start in the opening round, Gvozdyk picked up the pace in the second round, hammering Gonzalez with lefts and rights. Gvozdyk would seal the win by knocking Gonzalez down in the third round and finishing him off with a barrage of punches that forced Gonzalez’s corner to call a halt to the bout at 2:55.

“He was the best boxer I ever fought,” Gvozdyk said of his opponent. “Once I hurt him, I just kept throwing punches.”

Gvozdyk is now 13-0, 11 KO’s while Gonzalez’s record drops to 18-3, 14 KO’s.