Hamadouche batters Sanchez, retains IBF title

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch at ringside

Maiva Hamadouche (16-1, 13 KOs) retained his IBF belt via fourth round stoppage over official challenger Anahi Ester Sanchez (15-2, 7 KOs) in Paris. The local boxer was the natural aggressor, as it is her customary style, while the rangy Sanchez tried to stick to her jab and move backwards along the ropes. The champion was very effective punching from the inside with a restless attack to the body and sometimes going a bit over the rules with her elbows and head. The sheer ferocity of Hamadouche paid out in round three when she stopped Sanchez against the ropes and forced the referee to give Sanchez a standing eight count just before the bell. Sanchez’s face was a bloody mess when the referee gave her another standing eight count in round four. It appeared that Sanchez at first answered “no” to the question whether she wanted to continue, but the referee said “boxe!” instead and then halted the bout few seconds later. The Argentinian corner protested as they thought the cuts were caused by Hamadouche’s head but it seemd the winner’s actions was fair, and their boxer was definitely taking too many punches.

The 19-year-old prospect and idol of the Parisian crowd Louis Toutin closed matters very early in the middle of round one with a vicious body shot who left no chanche to Kasperski (29-8-1, 20 KOs) to beat the count. Until that point, Toutin (7-0, 7 KOs) showed smooth movements, good reflexes, and a well schooled left jab. Kasperki, who had never been stopped in thirty-seven professional bouts, at first felt devasteted because of the quick defeat but then found the sportmanship to give his (compliment) to the young winner.