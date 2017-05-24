It’s hammer time In Philly, Lundy looks sharp in open workout

Boxing News

Story by John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

Photos by Darryl Cobb Jr. – dcobbjr.com

Perennial lightweight contender and division-jumper, Hammerin’ Hank Lundy, 27-6-1, 13 KOs, held an open workout today at the Joe Hand Boxing Gym in Philadelphia in advance of his June 2nd main event bout against Mexican Daniel Evangelista Jr., 19-7-2, 15 KOs, at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. The fight is a homecoming for Lundy, a South Philly native, has not fought at home for nearly eight years.

Lundy, one of the more colorful characters of the local fight scene, addressed the attending media members, and answered questions from social media followers.

“It’s always big coming home,” Lundy said about his return to Philadelphia. “I have a lot of fans, a lot of love and support in Philly, and this is a good chance to let them see me perform at home. (I want to) Give back a little. It feels good. It’s my hood.”

“Training camp has been good,” Lundy said. “I’ve been ahead of the schedule. I was in camp with Shawn Porter, got him ready for the Berto fight. I was the key guy out there in sparring sessions. So I’ve been cruising and just waiting to turn it up, getting ready for my fight.”

“With the (local) fans talking, you always have to train a little bit harder when you’re fighting in your hometown,” Lundy said. “Every fight you’ve all seen me in, I train like it’s a do or die fight, and for this fight, I’m training the same way.”

“Most of these guys in the game want to sugar-coat the weights and all that,” Lundy said about the big name fighters in the sport.

“I’m a real fighter. 135, 130, 140, 147 (pounds). We can do it all. We ready.”

The Lundy-Evangelista fight, scheduled for eight rounds, is promoted by Peltz Boxing, BAM Boxing, Joe Hand Promotions and Raging Babe. The show will also offer ten undercard bouts featuring local attractions like Jaron Ennis, Isaiah Wise, Scott Kelleher, Marcel Rivers and others.

