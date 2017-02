Boxing News

Heavyweight Christian Hammer (24-4, 12 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over former Olympic medalist David Price (21-4, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Olympia, in London. Price, who came in at a massive 275 pounds, dropped Hammer in round five, but then ran out of gas and was stopped himself in the seventh. Time was 1:22. Hammer retained his WBO Euro heavyweight title. Two big wins in a row now for Hammer, who beat Erkan Teper in his previous fight.