Han, Felix headline Feb 17 in El Paso

Top Rank returns to El Paso on February 17th when IBF female featherweight world champion Jennifer Han and lightweight contender Jose Felix headline a nationally televised twinbill at UTEP’s Don Haskins Center. Han (15-3-1, 1 KO) will defend against former world champion, Olivia Gerula (18-16-2, 3 KOs), while Felix (35-1-1, 27 KOs) will battle Jonathon Maicelo (24-2, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

The five-bout undercard will feature several undefeated Top Rank prospects, including an Olympian and two sons of former world champions.

Esquiva Falcao (16-0, 12 KOs), the explosive 2012 Olympic silver medalist, faces Tony Jeter (20-5-1, 12 KOs) in an eight round middleweight bout.

Jesse James Leija, Jr. (3-0, 0 KOs), the son of former two-time world champion Jesse James Leija, is slated for four rounds in the jr. welterweight division.

Arturo Marquez (5-0, 3 KOs), whose father is former U.S. Olympian and world champion Raul Marquez. is scheduled for a six round welterweight fight.

Opponents for Leija and Marquez are TBA, as is the remainder of the card.

Tickets, priced at $100, $60, $40, $25 (plus ticket service fees), go on sale this Wednesday, January 18th at the UTEP Ticket Center and all Ticketmaster outlets, including online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 915-747-5234.