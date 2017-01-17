Boxing News

Han, Felix headline Feb 17 in El Paso

Top Rank returns to El Paso on February 17th when IBF female featherweight world champion Jennifer Han and lightweight contender Jose Felix headline a nationally televised twinbill at UTEP’s Don Haskins Center. Han (15-3-1, 1 KO) will defend against former world champion, Olivia Gerula (18-16-2, 3 KOs), while Felix (35-1-1, 27 KOs) will battle Jonathon Maicelo (24-2, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

The five-bout undercard will feature several undefeated Top Rank prospects, including an Olympian and two sons of former world champions.

Esquiva Falcao (16-0, 12 KOs), the explosive 2012 Olympic silver medalist, faces Tony Jeter (20-5-1, 12 KOs) in an eight round middleweight bout.

Jesse James Leija, Jr. (3-0, 0 KOs), the son of former two-time world champion Jesse James Leija, is slated for four rounds in the jr. welterweight division.

Arturo Marquez (5-0, 3 KOs), whose father is former U.S. Olympian and world champion Raul Marquez. is scheduled for a six round welterweight fight.

Opponents for Leija and Marquez are TBA, as is the remainder of the card.

Tickets, priced at $100, $60, $40, $25 (plus ticket service fees), go on sale this Wednesday, January 18th at the UTEP Ticket Center and all Ticketmaster outlets, including online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 915-747-5234.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.