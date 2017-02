Boxing News

Photo: Top Rank

Headliners for Friday’s big El Paso boxing card pose at the pre-fight press conference. Jennifer Han, Jose Felix Jr. and Olivia Gerula will all see action with Han and Gerula facing off with the IBF Women’s World Featherweight Title on the line. Felix, Jr. will face Jonathan Maicelo in a ten round battle of lightweight contenders. Doors open at 6:00 PM Friday at The Don Haskins Convention Center.