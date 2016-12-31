Hank Lundy defeats Delperdang for UBF belt

Boxing News

By Eric Lorta/Ringside Reporter Podcast

Eight months removed from major knee surgery, “Hammerin'” Hank Lundy (27-6-1, 13 KOs) returned to the ring with a twelve round unanimous decision over John Delperdang (10-2, 9 KOs) on Friday night at the B.O.O.M. Fitness Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lundy held off a spirited effort by Delperdang to win by scores of 118-110, 119-109, 119-109 to claim the vacant Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) world lightweight title.

Lundy controlled the action in the early part of the fight, but began to tire around the sixth round. Delperdang started extremely slow and had problems solving Lundy’s speed early in the fight. However, Delperdang found his rhythm in round six and had Lundy hurt in rounds eight and nine. Lundy was slowing down, but was able to draw on his experience and take back control in the championship rounds.

Overall, it was a great action affair with a special appearance by Lundy’s friend, Cincinnati’s own Adrien “The Problem” Broner. After the fight, Lundy stated that he would be ready to go again in February, which just happens to be the month that Broner will make his homecoming to Cincinnati on a Showtime card.

The show stealer of the night had to go to MMA standout Chris Curtis who won via brutal TKO in the second round over Chris Maulding. Curtis was making his professional debut tonight and I can’t wait to see him fight again.

Other Results:

Kevin Roundtree TKO3 Darren Johnson

Christopher Nelson W4 Trevir Ballinger (featherweight)

Abdula Muhammad vs. Demonte Cherry was scratched – Cherry was a no show.

Tonight’s fight was Lundy’s first since challenging for the WBO 140lb crown against Terence Crawford in February. Shortly after that bout, Lundy underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and began the long road to recovery just three weeks later – against doctor’s orders – by returning to the gym to wage war on the heavy bag.

“I’m ready to make a statement at 135,” Lundy proclaimed prior to the fight against Delperdang.