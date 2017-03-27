Boxing News

Hasim Rahman Jr. set for pro debut

Originally scheduled to turn professional on March 23, Baltimore native Hasim Rahman Jr. will now have his first four-rounder in front of a huge contingent of hometown family and friends on Friday, April 14, at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Rahman will face Kansas City’s Brian Imes (1-4, 1 KO) on the non-televised undercard portion of a Showtime’s live telecast of undefeated Dmitry Bivol defending his interim WBA Light Heavyweight title against Samuel Clarkson on ShoBox. The 25-year-old Rahman Jr. is son of former heavyweight champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman.










