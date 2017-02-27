Haumono targets Browne

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former world-rated heavyweight Solomon Haumono has responded to a recent video that was published on Fightnews.com® when former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas ” Big Daddy” Browne issued challenges to several heavyweights including Haumono.

Solomon Haumono: “Actions speak louder than words. Tell Lucas Browne if he wants to fight me and if he has the courage to accept the challenge then I’ll expose him as the fraud he has always been. He talks big, telling the world he is going to ‘ bash’ me – so let’s see if he is man or a mouse.”

Haumono’s promoter Matt Rose: “The Australian boxing fans have wanted this fight for years but so far have been cheated of the opportunity.”