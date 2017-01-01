Boxing News

Hayashi keeps Japanese 126lb belt by defeating ex-WBA champ Shimoda

By Joe Koizumi

Japanese featherweight champ Shota Hayashi (29-5-1, 17 KOs), 126, barely retained his national belt when he upset former WBA world 122-pound champ, shifty southpaw Akifumi Shimoda (31-6-2, 14 KOs), 125.5, by a close but unanimous decision (95-94 twice, 97-94) over ten hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Gifu, Japan. It was a semi-windup to the WBO 108-pound title bout for the vacant championship between Kosei Tanaka and Moises Fuentes. Shimoda was leading on points after the first half under the open scoring system: 49-46 twice and 48-48. Hayashi, however, turned the tide in the second half and decked Shimoda with a straight right in the ninth, which eventually carried him to an upset victory.

