Haye, Schaefer team up to tackle UK market

Boxing News

David Haye’s Hayemaker Promotions has today announced a historic deal with U.S. boxing promoter Richard Schaefer to form Hayemaker Ringstar, a new promotions company. The deal marks Schaefer’s first business foray into the UK market, and it also ensures that Haye will in boxing long after he hangs up his gloves.

The first fight to be promoted by Hayemaker Ringstar will be Haye’s heavyweight clash with Tony Bellew, a co-promotion with Matchroom Boxing, at London’s O2 Arena on March 4th. While the focus will be on UK-based fights, Hayemaker Ringstar will also work on promoting fights in the USA, capitalizing on Schaefer’s contacts with broadcasters and venues.

David Haye: “The joint venture with Hayemaker and Ringstar will send shockwaves through British boxing. Together, we are creating a new kind of promotions entity…I have no doubt that Hayemaker Ringstar will become the UK’s leading promotional company.”

Richard Schaefer: “I’m delighted to be partnering with David to form Hayemaker Ringstar. The UK is a great market for boxing, with exciting fighters and passionate fans, and we’re determined to work with the most talented boxers to give people the fights they want to see.”