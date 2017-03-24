Helenius-Chisora 2 is on

Boxing News

By Pasi Taavitsainen

We’re hearing that Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs) and Dereck “Delboy” Chisora (26-7, 18 KOs) will meet in a rematch on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. The bout will be for the WBC Silver heavyweight title. Helenius previously scored a controversial split decision over Chisora in December 2011.

Robert Helenius: “Before our first match, I injured my right shoulder and had to fight for twelve-rounds with just one arm. If I was able to beat him with one arm, I don’t see any problems beating him when I have two…after I beat Chisora, I will be in a good position to challenge for the world title.”

Dereck Chisora: We had a lot of fun last time, and everyone knows who really won that fight. He can make all the excuses he wants, but that won’t help him on May 27.