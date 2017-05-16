Helenius-Chisora II to be rescheduled

Boxing News

Robert Helenius’ (24-1, 15 KOs) and Dereck Chisora’s (26-7, 18 KOs) WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight, which was due to take place on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, will be rescheduled for after the summer for undisclosed reasons. “It is with regret that we have been forced to reschedule this event, but due to a number of contributing factors, this has been a necessary decision,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “I would like to apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to a great spectacle on May 27, but we will deliver an even bigger and better event after the summer.”

Further details on the new date will be announced shortly. Tickets purchased for the May 27 event will remain valid for the new date. Customers are also entitled to a full refund.