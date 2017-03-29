Helenius-conqueror Duhaupas returns to Finland

Boxing News

World rated heavyweight contender Johann “Reptile” Duhaupas, who hails from France but fights under Monaco license, will headline Satasisu Fight Night in Pori, Finland. Duhaupas (34-4, 21 KOs), a former heavyweight title challenger, will fight an opponent to be announced later, and the fight is scheduled for eight rounds.

Finnish boxing fans are very familiar with Duhaupas, who brutally knocked out Robert Helenius last April in Helsinki. The loss was the first in Helenius’ professional career. The “Reptile” has also fought twice for the Euro heavyweight European title against Finnish boxers Jarno Rosberg and Janne Katajisto. He knocked out both.

“I´m very happy for this chance to fight in Pori, Finland. Naturally I have good memories from my last visit at Finland when I knocked out Robert Helenius. I´m satisfied that my manager Mehdi Ameur was able to arrange this fight for me with help of Markus Lammi and Jaakko Helminen. I will do my best that the audience will enjoy the show and will see a great fight. I´m eager to get back into the ring again in Finland and I will prove that I will win my belt back,” said Duhaupas.

On the other bouts are local “veterans” Kai Kauramaki, Aki Selesmaa and Sami Selesmaa and local rising star Matti Koota, plus Icelandic heavy-hitter Mustapha Jobi.