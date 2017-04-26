Helenius: You will see Robert 2.0 in the ring

Boxing News

Robert Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs) looked in great shape as he met with the Finnish media today in Helsinki at an open training session ahead of his WBC Silver World Heavyweight title fight against Dereck Chisora (26-7, 18 KOs) on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena.

The 33-year-old holds a controversial points victory over his British rival in December 2011, but having enhanced his training methods, which today included pounding a heavy bag with a picture of Chisora’s face attached, ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ believes, this time, the decision will be left in no doubt.

‘’My preparations have been excellent,’’ he said. ‘’We’ve invested heavily in endurance training, cardio activities and, of course, a lot of sparring. When I fought Duhaupas, I wasn’t focused enough, but we’ve learnt from our mistakes, and this time, we won’t leave any stone unturned. On May 27, you will see Robert 2.0 in the ring!

‘’I don’t think Chisora will have changed much over the year. I expect him to continue to come forward with his slugger style trying to land hooks. He can do that for twelve rounds, and that suits me fine, because he is going to run out of gas before I do. In the end, he will just have two options: my left hand or my right!’’