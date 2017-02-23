Hernandez Harrison Arrested on Gun Charge

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams

Undefeated Washington, DC welterweight and USBA Welterweight champion Dusty Hernandez Harrison was arrested Wednesday on a gun charge after an incident in Southeast DC.

According to local TV station WRC-TV who cited court documents, the 22-year-old Harrison (30-0-1, 16 KO’s) was arrested in the 24-hundred block of Elvans Place in Southeast. Police told WRC that when Harrison was arrested, he began “actively resisting.” Police found a .40 caliber handgun on Harrison. A District Court ordered Harrison held overnight and Harrison is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

As of now, Harrison is scheduled to take on veteran Said Ouali on the GQ Promotions card slated for Saturday, March 25 at the University of the District of Columbia Physical Activities Center. Harrison last fought on September 15 winning the vacant USBA Welterweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Thomas Lamanna in Philadelphia, PA.