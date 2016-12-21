“Churritos” Hernandez will travel to Thailand for WBC title joust

Boxing News

Mexican boxer Juan “Churritos” Hernández is already aiming for the WBC World Boxing Council flyweight championship, which is currently vacant, versus Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai on March 4 in Thailand. Hernandez, who is originally from Cuahitlan, Veracruz and is represented by Promociones del Pueblo, will face a dangerous undefeated Thai warrior with 36 professional matches and 27 KOs. “Churritos” has meticulously studied his rival, helped in this homework by Jorge Barrera and former world champion Isaac “El Tortas” Bustos.

“I am very happy with this news, I feel great, we have studied this fighter very carefully via Social Networks and YouTube. I know it won’t be easy, because my rival will be at home and with the full support of his people, but we will fight with everything we have.” Hernandez, who currently resides in Mexico City and is ranked number 2 in the flyweight division, has great chances to return with the championship that was vacated By Nicaraguan Roman “Chocolatito” González, after defeating the Mexican Carlos “Principe” Cuadras in the super flyweight division.

