By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Japanese Daigo Higa (13-0, 13 KOs), 112, acquired the WBC flyweight belt when he scored a very fine TKO victory over overweight ex-champ Juan Hernandez (36-4, 26 KOs), 112,5, at 2:58 of the sixth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Higa, handled by former WBA 108-pound titleholder Yoko Gushiken, had the Mexican on the deck once in the second and four more times in the fatal sixth session. (More to come)