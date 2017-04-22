Higgins: I don’t think Hughie is injured

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 heavyweight Hughie Fury has been injured in training it was reported in the Herald newspaper and will withdraw from challenging WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on May 6 in Auckland New Zealand

“Do I think Hughie is injured? No, I don’t. I think it’s make-believe,” Duco Events boss David Higgins told the Herald.

Higgins, who described the Fury camp as “clowns,” said his aim was that Parker, who arrived in Auckland from his Las Vegas base yesterday, would still fight on the scheduled date of May 6 at Auckland’s Spark Arena, but that it would take some time to organise another opponent.

“We want to do the right thing by the paying public,” Higgins said. “We need to show them respect and we will. We as a company need to re-group and make different arrangements and we hope to do that by tomorrow morning.”