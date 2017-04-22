Hisada wins vacant Japanese 108lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Perennial contender Tetsuya Hisada (28-9-2, 17 KOs), 108, finally acquired the vacant Japanese light-flyweight belt when he floored veteran campaigner Kenichi Horikawa (32-15-1, 7 KOs), 108, in the seventh and pounded out a unanimous decision (95-92, 96-91, 97-91) over ten hard-fought rounds on Friday in Osaka, Japan.

It’s their third encounter with Horikawa having been victorious twice, but Hisada this time showed his determination in taking the initiative from the outset and positively mixing it up throughout the contest. Horikawa, WBO Asia Pacific titlist, was penalized twice in the fourth and sixth, which might badly effect his fighting spirit. The loser said, “Hisada improved and became stronger than previously.”

Promoter: Harada Promotions.