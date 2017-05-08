Holyfield starts boxing promotional company

Boxing News

Boxing legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield has announced that he has entered the promotional ring, launching Real Deal Sports & Entertainment (RDSE). Teaming up with the four-time world heavyweight champion will be Sal Musumeci, the longtime President of Final Forum Boxing, who will serve as RDSE’s President and CEO. Management also includes former NYSAC exec Eric Bentley.

The company already has some talent on their roster, including WBA #15 middleweight Jeyson Minda (13-0-1), NY state middleweight champ Devaun Lee (7-2-1), welterweight prospect Peter Dobson (8-0), heavyweight Derric Rossy (31-12) and welterweight prospect Jeremy Nichols (7-0-1).