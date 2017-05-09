Hooker headlines June 10 in Iowa

Boxing News

Professional boxing returns June 10 to WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa, for a CBS Sports Network boxing telecast featuring undefeated NABO junior welterweight titleholder Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (22-0-3, 16 KOs) against Abdiel “Mortero” Ramirez (23-1-1, 21 KOs) in the 10-round main event. Fighting out of Dallas, Hooker is world rated at WBO #2 and IBF #4.

In the 10-round co-feature for the vacant USBA featherweight crown. Daniel “Twitch” Franco (15-1-3, 10 KOs) takes on Jose Haro (13-1-1, 7 KOs).

Tickets are on sale at the WinnaVegas box office and online at www.tickets.winnavegas.biz. It is an all-ages event.