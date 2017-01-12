Hooker-Lopez added to Cotto-Kirkland card

Boxing News

Reigning NABO junior welterweight beltholder Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (20-0-3, 14 KOs) will face Mexican knockout specialist Juan Pablo “Che Che” Lopez (29-3, 24 KOs) in a 10-round champion defense on the freeview undercard of Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland “The Return” on Saturday, February 25 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

It comes as no surprise since the Dallas-native was on hand when Roc Nation Sports, Miguel Cotto Promotions and the Dallas Cowboys organization officially announced the event in December at the team’s newly minted World Corporate Headquarters.