Horn: I can hurt Pacquiao

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 Jeff Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) is confident he has the power to hurt and force a stoppage over boxing legend and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) when they clash on April 23 at a location that has yet to be decided but most likely will be the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia that holds 55,000 fans.

“I know I have the power to hurt Manny,” said Horn to Fox Sports. “He’s been knocked down and he’s been knocked out and I’m a heavy puncher so I believe I have a real chance to bring the world title to Australia.”

Pacquiao suffered a knockout loss to Juan Marquez in 2012 but has since scored impressive victories over Brandon Rios, Timothy Bradley, Chris Algieri and Jessie Vargas. Manny dropped a twelve round decision to Floyd Mayweather in 2015.

Horn is coming off a stoppage victories over former world champions Ali Funeka in December and Randall Bailey last April.










