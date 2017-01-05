Horn: I’ve got the tools to win against Pacquiao

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2,IBF #2 Jeff Horn (16-0, 11 KOs) is confident he can defeat WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) and mentions that he was watching Pacman in action before he became a boxer and is targeting the Filipino great in 2017.

“It’d be a dream come true,” Horn said. “Especially against Pacquiao, he’s one of the reasons I got into the sport. I was watching him before I even got into boxing. There’s no point waiting, I reckon. I’ve got the tools to win against Pacquiao and I’ve believed that for a while.”