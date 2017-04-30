Horn: I might tell Manny a joke before our fight

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and WBO #2 Jeff Horn who clash on July 2 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, travelled together to visit Sydney and Melbourne for press Conferences and it was obvious they both enjoyed each other’s company, though it’s going to be all business when the Aussie school teacher challenges to Filipino Senator with the world championship up for grabs. Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail reported on the great sense of humor Manny Pacquiao has when he laughed at the Aussie accent.

The future Hall of Famer, dressed like Horn in a dark suit and tie, has been besieged by fans queuing outside. All want to touch this God-like celebrity tipped to soon become the president of the Philippines. Inside the van, Pacquiao does not present like a sporting icon who has earned more than $500 million from boxing. He’s rocking side to side with laughter at the Australian accent of Jim Banaghan, a rugby league identity organizing his publicity for the fight promoters.

“Maybe I could just tell him a joke before the fight,” Horn says. “He might not be able to recover.”

Cheers