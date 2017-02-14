Horn: Pacman’s Twitter account could be under the control of someone else

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2 welterweight Jeff Horn says WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao’s twitter account could be under the control of someone else and Pacman allegedly asking for suggestions who he should fight in April is just a ploy.

“It’s very confusing and frustrating,” Horn said to the Courier Mail. “The fact that Pacquiao is now tweeting about different opponents is so annoying because we were under the impression that he had agreed to fight me on April 23. We don’t even know if it’s Pacquiao tweeting this stuff or if he’s given control of his page to someone else.

“I’ll fight him anywhere but obviously it would be awesome to have the fight in Brisbane. I think all these tweets are just mind games, a ploy for Pacquiao and his team to show me that they have all the power and they are calling the shots over the fight.

“I just want to get in the ring and show Pacquiao my power.”