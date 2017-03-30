Huck: I always go for the KO
Cruiserweights Marco Huck and Mairis Briedis faced off Wednesday at the final press conference for Saturday’s showdown in Dortmund, Germany, which has now been upgraded to a WBC cruiserweight championship bout.
Marco Huck: “The green WBC belt, the belt Ali and Tyson wore, this is what I’ve always dreamed about. I was WBO champ for a long time and I always wanted my old promoter to set up a title fight with the WBC, but it never happened. Now it is finally happening…this fight will be a slugfest and we certainly will not play chess. It will be a real fight, but a clean fight…I always go for the KO!”
Mairis Briedis: “I had a professional training camp, but I’m standing in the ring on Saturday with a warrior. Marco is a champion. There can be no other plan than an early win. My plan is to take a tactical, disciplined approach and to box him. Round after round I will keep him under pressure and then we’ll see what happens.”