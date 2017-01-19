Huck-Briedis collide April 1 for WBC interim title

Boxing News

RTL has announced that former cruiserweight champion and WBC #2 Marco Huck (40-3-1, 27 KOs) will return against WBC #1 Mairis Briedis (21-0, 18 KOs) on April 1 at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Huck-Briedis will be for the WBC interim cruiserweight title, since current champion Tony Bellew will be moving up to heavyweight for a grudge match with David Haye on March 4. If Bellew beats Haye and decides to stay at heavyweight, then the Huck-Briedis winner will get the full belt. If Bellew loses to Haye and returns to cruiserweight, then he must defend against the Huck-Briedis winner.