Boxing News

Huck-Briedis collide April 1 for WBC interim title

RTL has announced that former cruiserweight champion and WBC #2 Marco Huck (40-3-1, 27 KOs) will return against WBC #1 Mairis Briedis (21-0, 18 KOs) on April 1 at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Huck-Briedis will be for the WBC interim cruiserweight title, since current champion Tony Bellew will be moving up to heavyweight for a grudge match with David Haye on March 4. If Bellew beats Haye and decides to stay at heavyweight, then the Huck-Briedis winner will get the full belt. If Bellew loses to Haye and returns to cruiserweight, then he must defend against the Huck-Briedis winner.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.