Boxing News

Cruiserweights Marco Huck (40-3-1, 27KOs) and Mairis Briedis (21-0, 18KOs) both made weight for Saturday’s world title fight at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Both weighed in at 199.5 pounds. An intense face-off followed. For the record, Briedis looked away first. They will clash for the vacant WBC cruiserweight world championship and also Huck’s IBO belt.